Don’t want to cook on Thanksgiving? Make a reservation at one of Ohio’s state park lodges

The Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources has posted a list on its website sharing how to make reservations at its various park lodges:

Burr Oak Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: noon to 4 p.m. (Last seating at 3:30 p.m.)

Reservations required by Wednesday, November 19: 740-767-1210

Deer Creek Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations: 740-869-6311

The Lodge at Geneva

Thanksgiving Meal by Horizons Restaurant: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations: 440-466-7100 ext. 2

Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations: 513-664-3527

Hocking Hills Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Reservations: 740-267-0741

Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations: 419-836-1466 x 2

Seating times available at 10 a.m. currently. Walk-ins will be accepted in the Ice Breaker Lounge on a first-come, first-served basis.

Mohican Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: Noon to 5 p.m.

Reservations: 419-938-5411

Punderson Manor Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations: 440-564-9144

Thanksgiving To-Go: Order by Sunday, Nov. 23 for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 26

Salt Fork Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reservations: 1-800-282-7275

Shawnee Lodge & Conference Center

Thanksgiving Buffet: Noon to 5 p.m.

Reservations: 740-858-6621

“Ohio State Parks and the Great Ohio Lodges are also planning more events for the winter season,” ODNR’s website states.

People who want to stay overnight at any of Ohio’s state park lodges should call (800) 282-7275 or visit greatohiolodges.com.