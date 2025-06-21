McDonald’s is hiring thousands to work at local restaurants

There will be on-site interviews June 24-25; those interested in applying are asked to text the word “apply” to 38000 or go online to jobs.mchire.com.

"Locally owned and operated McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio provide on-the-job training, schedule flexibility, a fun work environment and a host of benefits available to suit the needs of any candidate. Participating McDonald’s locations allow employees to access discounted McDonald’s items at many McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S.," the release states.

"Whether a candidate is looking for a summer job, a side gig, or a career, McDonald’s restaurant jobs have provided the foundation to help drive long-term success for generations."

Since 2015, more than 90,500 have been employed through the McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program, which is a means for folks to work toward a college degree program.

According to the company, 1 in 8 Americans have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant.