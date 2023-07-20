Frisch’s brings back weekday breakfast bars at some locations, including Springfield

The breakfast bar is back at Frisch’s Big Boy, at least for certain locations, including Springfield.

The restaurant announced it is relaunching its weekday breakfast bar at multiple locations that will offer breakfast bars Monday through Friday until 11 a.m. The weekend breakfast bar will be available Saturday until 1 p.m. and Sunday until 2 p.m.

The bar will include items like bacon, sausage, biscuits, spicy spuds and more for $8.99.

“Frisch’s breakfast bar has been a staple at Frisch’s for decades, and we are thrilled to bring it back on weekday mornings at a value price,” Jordin Nabi, vice president of marketing, said in a release. “This is part of a greater plan to bring value to our guests in a challenging economy. Our goal is to make their mornings a little brighter.”

The company release listed Springfield among the locations for the weekday breakfast bar.

Frisch’s Big Boy stores are at 1831 N. Bechtle Ave. and 2201 E. Main St.

The Huber Heights location also is included as are the Troy and Xenia restaurants.

See the full list online at frischs.com/lp/breakfast-bars.