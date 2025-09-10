For the 44th time, Leadership Clark County will lead people to take action in community

Each participant is also required to complete a minimum of eight service hours with Clark County organizations.

“The Leadership Academy is important because it develops leaders who not only understand the issues facing our community but are also inspired to take action,” Lawrence said. “Participants gain knowledge, connections, and practical tools to serve in leadership roles across business, nonprofits, and public service. They walk away with a deeper appreciation of Springfield and Clark County and a network of peers committed to making a difference.”

Explore Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event

The academy led with the Amazing Race event, a daylong experience taking teams throughout Clark County and offering a “unique blend” of team building challenges, community facts, a service project and a give-back initiative supporting the Clark County Dog Shelter.

“The Amazing Race is always such a fun way to start the year. It’s not only a great team-building experience for the new class, but it also brings our Leadership alumni together and gets the whole community excited to be part of the day,” said Leigh Anne Lawrence, Leadership Clark County executive director.

The academy, which runs through April, covers a wide range of topics including servant leadership, history and development, economic vitality, issues affecting lifespan, adult and juvenile justice and rehabilitation, socioeconomic issues, as well as a COPE poverty simulation with the Think Tank.

New features this year include adjusted session times to better accommodate participants, quarterly Class Connection opportunities, a new Holiday Service Project where they will host a holiday party for younger children from On-The-Rise, and a “fresh twist” on the annual Donation Drive Challenge that’s designed to make a bigger community impact.

“We are so thankful that our community believes in this program, and for the continued support we receive from our businesses, nonprofits, and local leaders,” Lawrence said. “It is such a privilege to watch leaders come together with a shared passion for making a difference.”

MORE DETAILS