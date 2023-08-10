Buc-ee’s aims to open first Ohio location along I-70

Area fans of Buc-ee’s, a convenience store and fueling center chain with a devoted following, may soon have a much shorter distance to drive.

Plans submitted to the city of Huber Heights show a 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s on a 52-acre site at the northeast corner of the Interstate 70/State Route 235 interchange, according to an Aug. 9 memorandum from City Planner Aaron Sorrell to Huber Heights Planning Commission.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore took to Facebook to crow about the news.

“Yes, this is Huber Heights, not New Carlisle or Park Layne,” Gore said in the post. “Representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday August 15th. You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches. Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-cee’s.”

The property is on the Montgomery County-Clark County line.

Bucc-ee’s, which opened its first location in Texas in 1982, also is known for its selection of snacks and drinks, eclectic themed T-shirts and knick-knacks.