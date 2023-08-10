BreakingNews
Buc-ee’s aims to open first Ohio location along I-70

Buc-ee’s aims to open first Ohio location along I-70

Business
By and
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

Area fans of Buc-ee’s, a convenience store and fueling center chain with a devoted following, may soon have a much shorter distance to drive.

Plans submitted to the city of Huber Heights show a 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s on a 52-acre site at the northeast corner of the Interstate 70/State Route 235 interchange, according to an Aug. 9 memorandum from City Planner Aaron Sorrell to Huber Heights Planning Commission.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore took to Facebook to crow about the news.

“Yes, this is Huber Heights, not New Carlisle or Park Layne,” Gore said in the post. “Representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the planning commission meeting on Tuesday August 15th. You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches. Welcome to Huber Heights Buc-cee’s.”

The property is on the Montgomery County-Clark County line.

Bucc-ee’s, which opened its first location in Texas in 1982, also is known for its selection of snacks and drinks, eclectic themed T-shirts and knick-knacks.

In Other News
1
Area hospitals ranked among the best in Ohio: See where they landed
2
Frisch’s brings back weekday breakfast bars at some locations...
3
‘Be what’s next;’ Area leaders encouraged to create innovation hub for...
4
WATCH: ‘Everyone comes home’ motto for CareFlight after 40 years of...
5
Mercy Health, Anthem agree to 90-day transition period for Anthem...

About the Authors

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top