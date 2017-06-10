You have reached your limit of free articles this month.

Joe Nuxhall’s MLB debut: 5 things to know on 73rd anniversary

sports

Seventy-three years ago today, a 6-foot-2 high school freshman from Hamilton rewrote Major League Baseball’s record books.

On June 10, 1944, Joe Nuxhall — the eventual Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and announcer — made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds at 15 years, 10 months and 12 days old against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He remains the youngest to play in the major leagues.

THE LATEST: Nuxhall would have loved new Hamilton mural, family says

Here are 5 things to know about Nuxhall and his record-breaking appearance:

1. World War II forced Reds to look for local talent

Nuxhall was signed his contract with the Reds on Feb. 18, 1944. Reds General Manager Warren Giles hoped to wait until after Nuxhall was out of school, but too many players were inducted into the military during World War II. Nuxhall was in uniform on Opening Day in 1944.

MORE: Hamilton Day set for July 16 at Reds game

2. Great start, rough finish

Nuxhall entered the ninth inning in the game against the Cardinals. The first batter he faced was shortstop George Fallon, whom he forced into a ground out. However, he also gave up five walks, two hits, threw one wild pitch and gave up five runs.

3. Nuxhall’s memory of that first game

During the 50th anniversary of that first outing, Nuxhall told the Associated Press in 1994, “I was pitching against seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders, kids 13 and 14 years old … All of a sudden, I look up and there’s Stan Musial and the likes. It was a very scary situation.”

FOLLOW: Cincinnati Reds Fans Central on Facebook

4. Youngest MLB player, but not pro

Nuxhall is the youngest person to ever play in a Major League Baseball game. It was believed 14-year-old Fred Chapman pitched in a game in 1887, but in 2009 baseball researchers found his name and age were incorrect. He was actually Frank Chapman and was 25 years old. However, a 12-year-old bat boy, Joe Reliford, was put into a Class D game in 1952, which made him the youngest person to play in a professional baseball game.

5. No. 43

Nuxhall was best known for two uniform numbers — 39 and 41 — during his Reds career, but in 1944 his jersey number was 43, according to the Baseball Almanac. He wore 39 for Cincinnati from 1952 until 1960. After brief stints with the Kansas City Athletics and Los Angeles Angels, he returned to Cincinnati in 1962 where he wore 41 until the end of his playing career in 1966.

COLUMN: Joe Nuxhall was ‘one of us’

About the Author

MICHAEL D. PITMAN  

